Crews work to restore power in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Iowa - Crews are working to restore power to residents after damaging winds on Saturday caused outages.

75% of residents had power as of 10:45 Sunday morning, according to Floyd County Emergency Management.

A three-mile stretch of the Avenue of the Saints between mile marker 218 and 226 is still closed so Mid American Energy can make repairs to power lines. This section of the Avenue may be shut down until early next week. Traffic is being rerouted.