Crews work to reopen Cerro Gordo County roads after flooding

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa - KIMT reached out to the Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department to find out which roads are closed following flooding this past weekend.
As of 3 pm Tuesday, the following roads are closed:
Pheasant Ave. – 300th to 310th ST.
Poplar Ave. – 290th to 300th ST.
Yucca Ave. – 290th to 295th ST.
Warbler Ave. – North of 275th St.
S70 – 240th – Claybanks Dr.
Wren Ave. – 225th to Claybanks Dr.
Olive Ave. – 200th to 210th St.
Heather Ave. – 190th to 200th St.
Finch Ave. – 225th to 230th St.
