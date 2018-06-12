Crews work to reopen Cerro Gordo County roads after flooding

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa - KIMT reached out to the Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department to find out which roads are closed following flooding this past weekend.

Scroll for more content...

As of 3 pm Tuesday, the following roads are closed:

Pheasant Ave. – 300th to 310th ST.

Poplar Ave. – 290th to 300th ST.

Yucca Ave. – 290th to 295th ST.

Warbler Ave. – North of 275th St.

S70 – 240th – Claybanks Dr.

Wren Ave. – 225th to Claybanks Dr.

Olive Ave. – 200th to 210th St.

Heather Ave. – 190th to 200th St.

Finch Ave. – 225th to 230th St.