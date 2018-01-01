Crews respond to fire near downtown Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Fire officials on the scene of a fire near downtown Mason City say it started in a bedroom.

A KIMT reporter on the scene says flames are not visible but a woman who lives in the building said smoke was occupying her apartment at 128 3rd St. NW.

Fire officials tell KIMT that everybody was out of the building when they arrived.

Those on scene tell us there are four apartments in the building.

Two residents who spoke to KIMT said they could start to smell and see smoke around 11:15 a.m. Damage estimates are not available yet.

We will have more on this as it becomes available.