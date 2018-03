For the first time since 1922, the Crestwood girls basketball team is playing for a championship.

The Cadets made a statement in the semifinals, beating North Polk 72-48.

Sharon Goodman scored 33 points on 16-17 shooting.

Ellie Friesen dished out 18 assists, an all-time, single-game record at the state tournament.

Crestwood will play Sioux Center for the Class 3A state title at 3:00 on Saturday.