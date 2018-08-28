Cresco woman sentenced for meth possession

CRESCO, Iowa – A second sentence has been handed down in a Howard County drug bust.

Peggy Sue Schneider, 60 of Cresco, was given two years of supervised probation Monday. She pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine 2nd offense.



Schneider was arrested along with Lisa Rae Ragon and Steven Lane Geerts on December 8, 2017. Cresco police say a search of an apartment where the three were found meth, marijuana, and the prescription drug Alprazolam.

Ragon previously pleaded guilty to possession of meth and pot. She was given a deferred judgment and one year of probation.

Geerts is scheduled to stand trial on October 31 for gathering where drugs are used, maintaining premises for drug use, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.