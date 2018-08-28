Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Cresco woman sentenced for meth possession

Peggy Schneider Peggy Schneider

One of three arrested in December 2017.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 1:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A second sentence has been handed down in a Howard County drug bust.

Peggy Sue Schneider, 60 of Cresco, was given two years of supervised probation Monday. She pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine 2nd offense.


Lisa Ragon

Steven Geerts

Schneider was arrested along with Lisa Rae Ragon and Steven Lane Geerts on December 8, 2017. Cresco police say a search of an apartment where the three were found meth, marijuana, and the prescription drug Alprazolam.

Ragon previously pleaded guilty to possession of meth and pot. She was given a deferred judgment and one year of probation.

Geerts is scheduled to stand trial on October 31 for gathering where drugs are used, maintaining premises for drug use, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Image

Historic recount in Rochester City Council races

Image

Rochester business expands to Byron

Image

Rochester Public Schools holding boundary disscussion

Image

My Money: The best time to buy a home

Image

Severe storms, severe damage.

Image

Discussing TIFS

Community Events