wx_icon Mason City 24°

wx_icon Albert Lea 27°

wx_icon Austin 27°

wx_icon Charles City 27°

wx_icon Rochester 25°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Cresco man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor

Authorities say he had a photo of child pornography.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 2:59 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2018 2:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is admitting to having some child pornography.

Scroll for more content...

28-year-old Matthias Jacob Houdek of Cresco has pleaded guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was charged in July 2017 with possessing a photograph of a minor engaged in a prohibited sex, or simulated sex, act.

Houdek has been sentenced to two years of probation and must spend 10 years as a registered sex offender.

As part of a plea deal, a felony count of sexual exploitation of a minor was dismissed.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events