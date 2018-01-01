Cresco man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is admitting to having some child pornography.

28-year-old Matthias Jacob Houdek of Cresco has pleaded guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was charged in July 2017 with possessing a photograph of a minor engaged in a prohibited sex, or simulated sex, act.

Houdek has been sentenced to two years of probation and must spend 10 years as a registered sex offender.

As part of a plea deal, a felony count of sexual exploitation of a minor was dismissed.