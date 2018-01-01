wx_icon Mason City 11°

Cresco driver cited for January auto accident

Authorities say vehicle went into a ditch and hit a tree.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 1:36 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 1:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A Howard County driver has been cited for a January crash in Winneshiek County.

26-year-old Christa Wilken of Cresco is charged with failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of insurance, and diving with a suspended license. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Wilken was driving north on Highway 139 on January 24 when Wilken went into the ditch and hit a tree.

No injuries were reported and Wilken left the scene of the accident. The crash caused an estimated $5,000 in property damage.

