Cresco driver cited for January auto accident

DECORAH, Iowa – A Howard County driver has been cited for a January crash in Winneshiek County.

26-year-old Christa Wilken of Cresco is charged with failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of insurance, and diving with a suspended license. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Wilken was driving north on Highway 139 on January 24 when Wilken went into the ditch and hit a tree.

No injuries were reported and Wilken left the scene of the accident. The crash caused an estimated $5,000 in property damage.