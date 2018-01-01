Credit card car thief sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of cheating two car dealerships gets probation.

23-year-old Timothy Lavell Litt of Oelwein was charged in July 2017 with 1st and 2nd degree theft. Authorities say he used a bad credit card to purchase two vehicles from two separate Mason City dealerships. The vehicles had a combined value of nearly $18,000.

Litt was arrested in Buena Vista County in September 2017 and eventually pleaded guilty to one count of 1st degree theft.

He has been ordered to spend five years on probation.