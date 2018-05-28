Clear
Crash with Injuries in Rochester - 1 Person Airlifted from Scene

A late morning crash in Rochester sends at least two people to the hospital.

Posted: May. 28, 2018 11:31 AM
Updated: May. 28, 2018 3:42 PM
Posted By: Amy Fleming
ROCHESTER, MN -  A late morning crash in Rochester sends at least two people to the hospital.
It happened at the intersection of East College View and Olmsted County Road 11.
Olmsted county authorities say the crash involved 2 vehicles, with one car flipped upside down.
Authorities believe one of the vehicles was heading southbound on 50th Avenue SE when the driver ran a stop sign hitting a westbound car on East College View.    The female driver of the car that was hit was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Mayo One landed on scene, taking one patient from the other vehicle.  The car that allegedly caused the crash had 3 people inside and authorities are still working to identify who was driving at the time.   Police say the care is not registered to any of the people in the vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Watch KIMT News 3 for the latest developments.

