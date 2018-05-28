Crash sends three to hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three people are sent to the hospital in a two-vehicle accident in Rochester.

It happened on 20th street and South Broadway Avenue early Sunday evening.

Rochester Police tell KIMT a Honda was on 20th Street looking to make a left hand turn when an SUV heading south blew through a red light.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Saint Mary's for chest pain. The other passengers in the vehicle were not hurt.

Authorities said the young couple in the Nissan were also taken to the hopsital. The pregranant woman in the vehicle was experiencing abdominal pain.

We are told all injuries are non-life threatening.