Crash on I-90 in Freeborn County

ALDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A South Dakota man is hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Freeborn County.

Scroll for more content...

It took place around 9:30 pm along Interstate 90 in Alden Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 48-year-old Jeffrey Dean Riles of Mitchell, South Dakota, was driving east when he lost control. His vehicle crossed the median, went through the westbound lanes and into the westbound ditch.

Riles suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The State patrol says he was wearing a seat belt.