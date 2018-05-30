Court documents: Mason City man accused of killing grandparents to change plea to guilty

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – Codie Matz, accused of killing his grandparents in 2017, has informed the court that he intends to plead guilty. The new information was filed Wednesday.A plea change hearing has been scheduled for June 5 at 2 p.m. in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.A trial date had been set for Oct. 15.Matz is accused of stabbing to death 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and his wife, 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart at their Mason City home at 327 27th St. SW in early November.Matz is facing two counts of first-degree murder.Matz was found competent to stand trial Feb. 13. A court filing by his attorney said he may use a defense of insanity, intoxication, or diminished responsibility at trial.