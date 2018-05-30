Court documents: Mason City man accused of killing grandparents to change plea to guilty

Scroll for more content...
A plea change hearing has been scheduled for June 5 at 2 p.m. in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.
A trial date had been set for Oct. 15.
Related: More information on the Codie Matz case.
Matz is accused of stabbing to death 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and his wife, 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart at their Mason City home at 327 27th St. SW in early November.
Matz is facing two counts of first-degree murder.
Matz was found competent to stand trial Feb. 13. A court filing by his attorney said he may use a defense of insanity, intoxication, or diminished responsibility at trial.
