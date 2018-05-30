Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Court documents: Mason City man accused of killing grandparents to change plea to guilty

Codie Matz, accused of killing his grandparents in 2017, has informed the court that he intends to plead guilty.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 11:53 AM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 11:58 AM
Scroll for more content...
MASON CITY, Iowa – Codie Matz, accused of killing his grandparents in 2017, has informed the court that he intends to plead guilty. The new information was filed Wednesday. 
A plea change hearing has been scheduled for June 5 at 2 p.m. in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.
A trial date had been set for Oct. 15.
Related: More information on the Codie Matz case. 
Matz is accused of stabbing to death 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and his wife, 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart at their Mason City home at 327 27th St. SW in early November.
Matz is facing two counts of first-degree murder.
Matz was found competent to stand trial Feb. 13. A court filing by his attorney said he may use a defense of insanity, intoxication, or diminished responsibility at trial.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
We will get a break from the storms starting tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events