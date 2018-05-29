DECORAH, Iowa – Court dates have been set for the South Carolina couple arrested in Winneshiek County with their two-year-old daughter.
William Ray, 44, has entered a not guilty plea to 2nd degree theft. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 1. Jessica Ray, 36, has a hearing set for May 31 on a charge of 5th degree theft. They were arrested on May 17 after having gone missing in April with their daughter, Dakota Ray, when she was going to be removed from their home by social services.
William Ray is charged with theft because he was arrested while driving a van that had been stolen in South Carolina. Jessica Ray is accused of stealing a woman’s purse in Le Mars. They are also facing charges in South Carolina for disappearing with their daughter.
Authorities described both William and Jessica Ray as being “heavy into meth.”
Related Content
- Court dates set for South Carolina couple arrested in NE Iowa
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- NE Iowa trail approved over opposition
- Man pleads not guilty in NE Iowa livestock neglect
- Austin man pleads guilty in NE Iowa burglary
- Iowa couple killed in Arizona
- Trial date set for accused killer
- Russian election date set for March 2018
- SpaceX sets Falcon Heavy launch date
- Malaysia sets election date for May 9