Court dates set for South Carolina couple arrested in NE Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – Court dates have been set for the South Carolina couple arrested in Winneshiek County with their two-year-old daughter.

Scroll for more content...

William Ray, 44, has entered a not guilty plea to 2nd degree theft. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 1. Jessica Ray, 36, has a hearing set for May 31 on a charge of 5th degree theft. They were arrested on May 17 after having gone missing in April with their daughter, Dakota Ray, when she was going to be removed from their home by social services.

William Ray is charged with theft because he was arrested while driving a van that had been stolen in South Carolina. Jessica Ray is accused of stealing a woman’s purse in Le Mars. They are also facing charges in South Carolina for disappearing with their daughter.

Authorities described both William and Jessica Ray as being “heavy into meth.”