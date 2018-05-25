Remembering 2 killed on fishing trip: 'Everyone that knew them loved them'

PRESTON, Minn.- A Minnesota couple is dead after a fishing accident in Iceland.

Brian Schumacher and Janet Veit were avid fly fishers and planned a trip far from home to do just that.

On Sunday, Schumacher fell into moving water and Veit went to save him. Unfortunately, both were swept away in the water.

Melvin Hayner was a friend and taught the couple how to fly fish.

He says losing the couple is a tragedy because they touched so many lives.

“Everyone that knew them loved them and they were so vibrant caring and thoughtful and you just cant believe how tragic it is,” he said.

Patrice Veit, Janet's sister, tells us that the family is grasping with what happened.

“No better or no worse than is expected at this time,” said Patrice. “They were wonderful people. They had a terrific marriage. Brian was all I could ask for in a brother-in-law. We were good friends.”

The family doesn't have any funeral plans yet. They're still waiting for the bodies to be shipped back to Minnesota.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (AP) — Family members say a Minnesota couple has died while vacationing in Iceland.

Patrice Veit says her sister, Janet Veit, and Brian Schumacher were fly fishing when Schumacher stepped into deep, moving water and Veit jumped in to save him. Both were swept away Sunday. Patrice tells the Star Tribune that she got a call from the U.S. Embassy in Reykjavik Sunday night. The couple's bodies have been recovered and will be flown home for services in La Crescent.

The 48-year-old Veit was a veterinarian at Hillside Animal Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Schumacher, also 48, was a histologist at Gundersen Health Clinic. The two were also guides for Driftless Fly Fishing Co. in Preston.

Veit, the youngest of seven children, was born and raised in Mooreton, North Dakota.