County supervisors hold mental health discussion

FERTILE, Iowa - Kossuth County supervisor Roger Tjarks was one of many who made it a priority to attend the mental health meeting held at the fertile community center.

Scroll for more content...

"We care about county social services it is a big part of the budget in the county we care how our dollars are spent and we care what services we get from the county and the state.">

He says he doesn't feel that the money they are spending is being used properly.

“We always want to assume that we're getting a dollars’ worth of services for every dollar that we spend. At times we don't feel that we do at times we feel that duplications of services that there shouldn’t be in county social services,” says Tjarks.

But Tjarks is not the only one acting as a voice for those who suffer from mental issues.

"There are rumors that they are going to discontinue our payees and these people will be lost without our services we pay their rent and all of their bills,” says Rosetta Waychus, Director of General Assistance and Veterans Affairs for Cerro Gordo County.

Waychus oversees more than a hundred people that suffer from mental illnesses and says she is passionate about making sure they get the proper care.

"Well, I just think that somebody needs to analyze the mental health dollars and what it is being spent for and ensure that it is being spent of the wises and that it is helping the basic needs of the people."

Both Waychus and Roger agree that things are heading in the right direction.

“I do feel that they were listening and taking notes and that they are going to fight for us."

"There is no simple solution, we are going to make mistakes fixing it going up but if we don’t address then we are not doing our jobs either,” says Tjarks.