MASON CITY, Iowa – Country Meadow Place has been named “Property of the Year” by the Iowa Assisted Living Association.
The Association says to be even nominated for this award, an assisted living facility “must display examples of outstanding performance including consistently high occupancy, innovative renovations or remodeling, special events, awards received and tenant comments.”
Country Meadow Place, which specialized in caring for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related conditions, is planning a new addition expected to open in 2018.
Related Content
- Country Meadow named 'Property of the Year'
- RCTC names its "Educators of the Year"
- IBM looking to sell its Rochester property
- Local people rush to pay property taxes
- Overnight fire causes $70,000 in property damage
- Clear Lake purchases property for 'gateway feature'
- Arik Andersen named Austin Teacher of the Year
- Shakopee teacher named Minnesota teacher of the Year
- IA HS State Qualifying Cross Country Results
- Chasing cross country success at Charles City
Scroll for more content...