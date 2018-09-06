Country Meadow named 'Property of the Year'

MASON CITY, Iowa – Country Meadow Place has been named “Property of the Year” by the Iowa Assisted Living Association.

The Association says to be even nominated for this award, an assisted living facility “must display examples of outstanding performance including consistently high occupancy, innovative renovations or remodeling, special events, awards received and tenant comments.”

Country Meadow Place, which specialized in caring for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related conditions, is planning a new addition expected to open in 2018.