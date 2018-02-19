wx_icon Mason City 36°

wx_icon Albert Lea 37°

wx_icon Austin 36°

wx_icon Charles City 37°

wx_icon Rochester 35°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch Wx Alerts

"Countering the Mass Shooter Threat"

"With all the stuff going on, I'd like to find out how to protect me and my family."

Posted: Feb. 18, 2018 11:09 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

MANLY, Iowa – In wake of the Florida high school mass shooting, local community members are learning what to do in similar situations.

Scroll for more content...

People attended a class called "Countering the Mass Shooter Threat."

Jamie Theis, a firearms instructor, led the class and said knowing what to do starts with education.

Ron Brown, of Mason City, said he attended the class so he could learn how to keep his family safe.

“You gotta be aware of your surroundings,” Brown said, “and see what possibly could go wrong.”

Theis shared statistics and defensive measures like the “Run-Hide-Fight” method.

“They'll hide in a corner, hide in a closet and that's not the right reaction in most cases,” Theis said. “It's either to get out of the scene or fight if that's the case. An offensive move is better than a defensive move in most cases, especially with an active shooter scenario.”

Organizers hope to have more opportunities like this one in the near future.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events