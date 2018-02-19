MANLY, Iowa – In wake of the Florida high school mass shooting, local community members are learning what to do in similar situations.

People attended a class called "Countering the Mass Shooter Threat."

Jamie Theis, a firearms instructor, led the class and said knowing what to do starts with education.

Ron Brown, of Mason City, said he attended the class so he could learn how to keep his family safe.

“You gotta be aware of your surroundings,” Brown said, “and see what possibly could go wrong.”

Theis shared statistics and defensive measures like the “Run-Hide-Fight” method.

“They'll hide in a corner, hide in a closet and that's not the right reaction in most cases,” Theis said. “It's either to get out of the scene or fight if that's the case. An offensive move is better than a defensive move in most cases, especially with an active shooter scenario.”

Organizers hope to have more opportunities like this one in the near future.