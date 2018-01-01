Counselors available after 10-year-old Hayfield student dies unexpectedly

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – Grief counselors are available Monday as Hayfield Community Schools mourned the death of a 10-year-old student.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our students. Our crisis management team met yesterday to make preparations for today. We are providing comfort rooms for our students and staff. These rooms will be staffed by counselors, counselors from Dodge County, and our area clergy,” the school said Monday on Facebook.

Deputies were called to a residence in Hayfield around 11:30 a.m. for a child who was found unresponsive in bed. The child was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say there was no obvious trauma to the child, who had no history of medical problems. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

