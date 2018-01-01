wx_icon Mason City

Council Bluffs police investigate officer-involved shooting

Police say the officer fired while trying to arrest the man driving the car.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 8:54 AM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2018 8:54 AM

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Council Bluffs police are investigating a shooting involving an officer on the force.

The shot or shots rang out around 3:10 a.m. Thursday at a convenience store near Mercy Hospital. Police say the officer was checking a report about a suspicious vehicle in a business parking lot. Police say the officer fired while trying to arrest the man driving the car.

The car sped way but soon went out of control and crashed, flipping onto its roof. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

Police say the man was taken to an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital. His name and the name of the officer involved have not been released.

