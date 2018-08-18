Could RAGBRAI return to Mason City?

MASON CITY, Iowa – RAGBRAI could roll through Mason City again next year.

The City Council will consider applying to be an overnight stop in 2019 at its next meeting Tuesday. City Administrator Aaron Burnett has sent a memo the Council recommending the application and calling for Main Street Mason City to head up the event.

The last time the annual bike ride and its thousands of riders stopped in Mason City was 2014.

The City Council meeting will start at 7 pm Tuesday in the Mason City Public Library.