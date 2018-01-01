Convicted molester now being sued by his victim

ELDORA, Iowa – The man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child and then won the lottery is now being sued.

The victim and her mother are suing Dean Edward Hilpipre of Alden. He was charged with two counts of 2nd degree sex abuse in August 2017 and pled guilty to a reduced charge of lascivious acts with a child on January 4. Hilpipre then claimed a $100,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery on January 24 after buying the winning ticket at an Alden convenience store.

Following his lottery win, Hilpipre was sentenced to five years of probation and a $1,000 fine.

A lawsuit has now been filed in Hardin County District Court accusing Hilpipre of common law sexual assault, common law assault and battery, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress, and loss of consortium. The victim and her mother say Hilpipre molested the child on multiple occasions over several years, held her against her will during those attacks, and inflicted both physical and emotional injuries.

The victim and her mother are asking for money for the victim’s suffering and to punish Hilpipre for his behavior. As part of the lawsuit, a temporary injunction was granted Thursday to stop Hilpipre from spending or giving away any of his lottery winnings.