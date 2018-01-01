Convicted felon facing gun possession charge in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man convicted of violent felonies is accused of gun possession in Olmsted County.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities say they had reason to believe 37-year-old Richard Eugene Patten of Rochester was at a home in the 100 block of 11th Street SE on Friday. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, and the Southeastern Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force set up surveillance around the house.

They saw two people leave in a vehicle and stopped it, believing one of them was Patten, but he was not inside. Law enforcement went back to the home and called out to Patten and say he came out about 15 minutes later. Authorities say Patten was searched and did not have a firearm on him.

A search of the home located a gun reported stolen out of Goodhue County and authorities say Patten admitted it was his.

He is facing a charge of ineligible person to have a firearm. Authorities say he has previous convictions for armed robbery in Arizona, terroristic threats in Minnesota, 3rd degree sale of narcotics, and firearm possession.