Consumers feeling confident in economy

Scroll for more content...

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Reports are showing many felt confident in the economy this past year.The Conference Board Index shows economic confidence at 122.1. In November it was even better at 128. The index shows this year’s stock market and job market played a major role in making Americans feel confident about the economy.“I think the economy was better in 2017 most people had jobs, seems like there was a labor shortage in the area,” Todd Prichard from Charles City said.The labor department says the U.S. economy gained jobs for 86 months in a row, the longest streak in history and unemployment numbers finished at around four percent the lowest they've seen 2000.