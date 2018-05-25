Construction underway at Northwood-Kensett

NORTHWOOD, Iowa- A $7 million project us underway at a local school to give students a more updated learning environment.

Scroll for more content...

Molly Hunchis, an upcoming senior at Northwood-Kensett, said the project brings much needed improvements to the school.

School officials said a new HVAC system is being installed as well as a new secondary building which will be used for industrial technology classes.

While school leaders said they did not receive any complaints about construction going on during the end of the school year, Hunchis said it became disruptive.

“There were a lot of guys walking around, a lot of outside noise from the Ag building, but nothing to disturbing that distracted me,” she said.

The school hopes to have the project completed by the start of next year.