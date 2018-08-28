Clear
Construction crew notes little damage after morning hail storm

Lack of high wind and softer hail primary reasons behind less damaging impact from Tuesday morning's hail storm

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 8:29 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

GARNER, Iowa - Several rounds of rain moved through North Iowa on Tuesday, many of which contained the threat of large hail. In Garner and much of Hancock County, the hail that fell ranged in size from quarter to golf ball and even baseball sized hail, with heavier amounts found in rural areas in and around the Klemme, Kanawha and Corwith areas.

In Garner, damage was limited to mostly small dings and dents.

Greiman Construction General Manager Dan May says that despite the lack of wide-spread damage, busines has been good for them.

"The phone's been ringing off the hook this morning."

May and his team fielded calls throughout the day Tuesday, and have been out on a few roofs, but haven't seen a whole lot of damage.

"The wind is what causes a lot of the problems with storms and hail events. This morning where we were at, there wasn't a whole lot of wind to drive that relatively soft hail."

He adds that hail is something they would like to see avoided.

"Hail is something that will drive business for us, but we don't like to see a whole lot of it. Especially in this time of the year. There's a lot of farmers that have crops getting close to being harvested, and it's not good for anybody's livelihood to have that happen."

KIMT also spoke with Jaspersen Insurance in Garner, and says that they have received only client file a claim for hail damage on Tuesday.

