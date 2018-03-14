Construction Job Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Dozens of construction companies in Rochester are looking to hire new candidates. We spoke to some employers, they tell us the construction industry is the place to grow and work.

Wendy Brackey works for Ulland Brothers. She says not everyone is built for four years in school.

“I know a lot of people...good people...smart people who just wasn't built for college.”

Brackey said construction positions allow people to train and immediately start working.

However, she also adds that with construction jobs no one really wants to do the work.

“I had a guy work for 2 days and he decided it wasn’t for him...then we had a hard time filling that position.”

Brackey said career fairs are a great idea because she’s able to meet the applicants face to face.

