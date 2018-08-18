Clear

Congressman Steve King discusses primary results

Congressman Steve King discuss primary results

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 10:05 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 10:44 AM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- After primaries around the US showed a large turnout for democrats, Iowa Congressman Steve King weighed in on how he feels about the results.
King, who is a republican, said he agrees that there was definitely a large number of democrats voting, be said he doesn’t believe there will be a large wave of democrats voted in to office come Election Day.
“There’s not going to be a blue tsunami or a blue wave,” he said. It’s also not likely there will be a red tsunami, but there is more of a chance today to be a red wave than blue wave. I think republicans can take three or four seats in the senate and that would be huge.”
King also touched on the tariff situation saying he feels we are getting closer to a point where NAFTA can be restored and trade talks with China will start again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events