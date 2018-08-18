Congressman Steve King discusses primary results

MASON CITY, Iowa- After primaries around the US showed a large turnout for democrats, Iowa Congressman Steve King weighed in on how he feels about the results.
King, who is a republican, said he agrees that there was definitely a large number of democrats voting, be said he doesn’t believe there will be a large wave of democrats voted in to office come Election Day.
“There’s not going to be a blue tsunami or a blue wave,” he said. It’s also not likely there will be a red tsunami, but there is more of a chance today to be a red wave than blue wave. I think republicans can take three or four seats in the senate and that would be huge.”
King also touched on the tariff situation saying he feels we are getting closer to a point where NAFTA can be restored and trade talks with China will start again.
