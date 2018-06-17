Congressman Keith Ellison Campaigns in Rochester

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Democratic Congressman Keith Ellison made his rounds across southern Minnesota reaching out to voters. Ellison stopped at Rochester Dunn Brothers Coffee to speak to voters about why he wants to become the state's next attorney general. Ellison told voter his time in congress has prepared him to take on the role. In congress, you write laws but he now wants to enforce those laws.Kamau Wilkins was one of the voters listening to what the congressman had to say. He tells us that he wants the next attorney general to be concerned about the community as well as other issues.“Environment issues, pipelines the wild rice issue up north and also social issues.”