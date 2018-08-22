Clear

Concert commemorates 135 year anniversary of tornado that ripped through Rochester:

"A storm always devastates...but out of it often will arise something new."

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - August 21 marks 135 years since a tornado ripped through the city.

It killed several and injured many people. It also plaed a pivotal role in the founding of Mayo Clinic.

The year was 1883 when a "disastrous cyclone" ripped through Rochester, leaving behind devastation. It killed 37 people and injured 200 others, the effects killing even more.

A concert titled: "Remembering the 1883 Tornado: Music of Hope and Healing," commemorates the day, 135 years later.

Guitarist Doug Hansen is remembering his great grandfather, Nels, who died after being seriously injured in the tornado.

It's a great grandfather he didn't know about, until he did some research in 2006. That led him to see that good can sometimes come from bad.

"I was kinda blown away by the fact to think that, 'wow, I had some sort of connection to Mayo Clinic,'" Doug Hansen said.

A push from the Franciscan Sisters led to the building of Saint Mary's Hospital. They helped care for those injured in the tornado, and wanted a place to do so.

"A storm always devastates, by the fact that it's a storm - life, property, hopes, dreams," Sister Tierney Truman, values council coordinator at Mayo Clinic, said, "but out of it often will arise something new."

A hospital is the type of place Hansen is now familiar with himself, as he's a music therapist in Traverse City, MI.

"The work I do now is play therapeutic music in hospitals and I play for suffering people all the time," Hansen said.

He gives people hope through the language he knows best.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Image

Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

Image

Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

Image

Mental health training for student-athletes

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Image

Remembering the 1883 tornado

Community Events