Companies spreading sand in parking lots bear some liability

MASON CITY, Iowa- The roadways and parking lots were covered with a layer of ice Monday.

“Ohhh, there is a car slipping right there,” said Heather Gahn.

Gahn, like many people, were out and about despite the ice and says it wasn’t easy conditions to be driving in.

“I’ve seen a lot of people driving too fast for the conditions, at least on the back roads,” she said.

She says she hasn’t been sliding around too much on the roadways or parking lots thanks to those like Larry Elwood of Larry Elwood Construction. Elwood and others are loading their trucks with sand to give some of the slick parking lots some traction.

“There are a lot of dangerous conditions on most of the roads,” Elwood said.

Elwood worked on 23 parking lots Monday afternoon and says he will likely be hitting those lots again early Tuesday morning. While he is helping you stay on your feet in these parking lots, Elwood says he carries some liability along with the businesses, should an accident occur.

“Nobody is free from legal,” he said. “At least it shows that they’re doing everything they can to try and combat some of this ice.”

And those like Gahn say they are thankful for the extra traction.

“They’re doing a good job,”she said.