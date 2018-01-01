Community reacts to changes in Central Springs busing policy

MANLY, Iowa- Parents presented a petition with more than 400 signatures to the Central Springs School Board Monday after changes were made to how far out of district buses can pick up and drop off students in Central Springs District territory.

Kathleen Gaetzke stop up before the board and explained her position saying these changes are unsafe. Gaetske currently drops her kids off at a daycare that is four miles inside of the Central Springs School District. With these changes her kids would have to catch the bus at Wheelerwood Road and 400th street.

“There are a lot of grain trucks that drive on that road and what if it’s -30 with a wind chill, you don’t want your child standing in that,” she said.

The change would only allow out of district buses to come two miles in to the Central Springs School District. Those on the board say the reason they made the changes was to have a more consistent policy since they have agreements like this with 9 other districts.