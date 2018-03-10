ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Community of Wellness Celebration begins March 9th in Rochester.

The series of events is put on by the Rochester Clinic and the Lotus Health Foundation. The purpose of the week is to bring education on how to live a healthy lifestyle to the community.

The events include presentations by keynote speakers, Dr. Hans Diehl and Dr. Neal Barnard, and a gala on March 16th, where guests eat a plant-based meal and learn about living healthily.

Mei Liu with the Rochester Clinic said the event is free of cost and open to the public to bring this information to everyone in the community.

"To give everyone who wants to live a healthy lifestyle, hope. we are here to provide the message, to provide education, the information to the public so to give people hope," she said.

For more information on the Community of Wellness Celebration, click here.

Find a full list of the events on www.RochesterClinic.com or www.LotusHealthFoundation.org.