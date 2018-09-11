Community memorial events on 9/11

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – On the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terror attack, Stewartville Fire and Rescue is hosting the grand opening of its new memorial.

“It's a way to pay tribute to our fallen firefighters,” Steve Wolf, Assistant Fire Chief and member of the memorial committee said.

Wolf also help restore the old station bell for the memorial. But making the design a reality has been a community effort with community members and local businesses donating to the project. Wolf said the opening ceremony is not just for the department but for all of Stewartville.

“It’s also a way of thanking them for their effort and time,” he said. “It's just a great project that's come to fruition.”

The grand opening of the memorial will be at the Stewartville Fire Department station at 6pm on September 11. The date making the grand opening especially meaningful.

“You forget about the things like pride and honor and respect,” Wolf said. “We wanted something that would be impressive and add to the beauty of our station and community, and I think we've done that.”

There’s an effort to also do that in Rochester. On September 11, is the Touch a Truck and More fundraiser where people will get to see first responder vehicles up close, buy apparel, and even dunk some law enforcement officers.

All the money raised will go to the Southeastern Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial looking to be built in Soldier’s Field Park.

“We don't have a memorial like this here in Olmsted County,” Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgergson said.

He said the fundraiser is a way to bring together all first responders in efforts to bring a memorial to the county. It falling on September 11 is not a coincidence.

“It's kind of evolved to be known as ‘Patriots Day,’” he said. having that one day of the year where all those different disciplines… can come together and support each other and show our community how they work together, it's a great opportunity.”

The Touch-a-Truck and More fundraiser will be at Hyvee on 37th Street NW. It is scheduled to go from 4:30-7pm.