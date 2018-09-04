Community forum to get input on Albert Lea’s new fire station location

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The design of the new fire station is set, now it’s just a matter of where to put it.

The two options: Blazing Star Landing or on property along Newton Avenue across from the Law Enforcement Center.

The second option requires the city’s acquisition of a few homes on that lot. One of the homeowners tells KIMT she’s nervous she’ll lose her house. If it does get acquired, she doesn’t know where she’ll go to next.

Deputy Director of Fire, Jeff Laskowske, said the fire department doesn’t have a preference of location but wants to know what they community thinks.

“We're looking for community support in this, we want to hear from everybody on this. You know, which location is best to put it at? This is your opportunity. If you have a voice in it, this is your time to come,” he said.

People in Albert Lea can share their views at a community forum at the Albert Lea City Council Chambers on September 4, from 7-8pm.

The effort for a new fire station has been a long time in the making. The department has been in its current location for over 50 years and has outgrown it. The department has about half the space it should between firetrucks.