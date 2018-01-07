Community emergency response team training

MASON CITY, Iowa - John Simon has only been on the Cerro Gordo County CERT Team for 6 months and is taking the initiative to learn more skills on his own time to better serve his community.

Scroll for more content...

“Totally volunteer program we don't get paid it is being able to go out there and help,” says Simon.

That’s why when he heard about the community emergency response team course at the Mason City Police Department he didn't hesitate to sign up.

"Having an emergency response team is very beneficial for helping out the police department, the fire departments, the emergency responders because they can only do so much,” says Simon.

The course included training in basic response skills such as CPR, how to prepare for a natural disaster and how to instruct individuals on the hazards that can come from these events.

"The course they are taking today will get their initial training on the incident command system, how incidents are put together by the first responder’s, law-enforcement, fire ems so they have a basic understanding of what is expected of them as they enter into a command structure,” says Brice Ausennus, Medial Service Director for North Iowa CERT.

As for Simon, he says his ultimate goal is to make sure he is well equipped and knowledgeable on what to do during the event of an emergency.

"Obviously to be able to help our community out in a time of need, just be there for people