Scroll for more content...
Kelsey said Flood Creek is normally yards away from her home, but on Friday is was fighting its way in forcing Kelsey to sandbag her house.
She said it has crept up like this before nearly 20 years ago which is why she put up a retention wall in her basement.
She said anytime someone lives through a flood it really makes them think about living near bodies of water, but she said a good community is able to keep your spirits up.
“The hardest thing for me is just having to go through this again but you know when you look at all the good people you know we live in a wonderful community,” Kelsey said. “They make you feel good they make you feel at ease.”
The Floyd and Rudd Fire Departments as well as City workers, the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency and neighbors all helped Kelsey sandbag her property.
Related Content
- Community comes together to sandbag a home
- Community of Wellness Celebration
- Community discussion about racial inequality
- Community emergency response team training
- New Riverland Community College scholarships
- Becoming a more sustainable community
- Heating your home safely
- Nursing home flu precautions
- 39th Annual Home Show
- Flu shots offered at community kitchen