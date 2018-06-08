Community comes together to sandbag a home

Scroll for more content...

RUDD, Iowa- Flood Creek in Rudd is overflowing and one resident is getting help from the community to keep the river from flowing in to her home.Kelsey said Flood Creek is normally yards away from her home, but on Friday is was fighting its way in forcing Kelsey to sandbag her house.She said it has crept up like this before nearly 20 years ago which is why she put up a retention wall in her basement.She said anytime someone lives through a flood it really makes them think about living near bodies of water, but she said a good community is able to keep your spirits up.“The hardest thing for me is just having to go through this again but you know when you look at all the good people you know we live in a wonderful community,” Kelsey said. “They make you feel good they make you feel at ease.”The Floyd and Rudd Fire Departments as well as City workers, the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency and neighbors all helped Kelsey sandbag her property.