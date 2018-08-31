ROCHESTER, Minn.- Friday was a chance for community members to ask questions and get feedback from someone who they feel actually cares about what they are saying.
Attorney General candidate Keith Ellison took notes throughout the meeting Friday and announced that he'd be working closely with the Rochester community in the coming months.
Ellison says the Attorney General can play a big part in tackling the affordable housing crisis that is happening not only in Rochester, but around the entire state of Minnesota.
"The Attorney general enforces fair housing laws federal and state stop predatory mortgage lending make sure that consumers who are renters are treated fairly in the landlord renter exchange," says Ellison.
Related Content
- Affordable housing discussion with candidate for Attorney General
- Affordable Housing Discussion
- DFL Attorney General candidate visits Rochester
- Legislators visit Habitat for Humanity site, discuss affordable housing
- MN Attorney General joining net neutrality lawsuit
- Iowa Attorney General's Office warns about flood damaged vehicles
- MN Attorney General to sue to stop 3D gun blueprints
- Affordable Housing advocates hold picket at Mayo Clinic
- Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz visits RCTC, discusses higher education
- Iowa Attorney General and others calling for no citizenship question on census