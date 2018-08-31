Affordable housing discussion with candidate for Attorney General

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Friday was a chance for community members to ask questions and get feedback from someone who they feel actually cares about what they are saying.

Attorney General candidate Keith Ellison took notes throughout the meeting Friday and announced that he'd be working closely with the Rochester community in the coming months.

Ellison says the Attorney General can play a big part in tackling the affordable housing crisis that is happening not only in Rochester, but around the entire state of Minnesota.



"The Attorney general enforces fair housing laws federal and state stop predatory mortgage lending make sure that consumers who are renters are treated fairly in the landlord renter exchange," says Ellison.