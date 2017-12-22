Community coalition for Rochester area Housing announced

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Area Foundation announced the creation of a new community coalition for Rochester Area Housing.
Along with the Rochester Area Foundation, Mayo Clinic, Olmstead County, and the City of Rochester have partnered up to have a greater impact on the community.
Mayo Clinic has made a commitment to donate $4 million toward the $6 million goal. CAO and Vice President of Mayo Clinic, Jeffrey Bolton stated, "At Mayo Clinic we care deeply about helping to create a community where all residents can live with dignity and health."
President of Rochester Area Foundation, Jennifer Woodford says, "Together as a coalition, public and private sector leaders in the Rochester area have the capacity and resources to develop a broad and sustainable housing market that works for more people, today and into the future."
For more information, click here.