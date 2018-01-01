Color the Wind Winter Kite Festival

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Dennis and Barb Rinnels are from Clear Lake and have never missed a Color the Wind Kite Festival.

“We've been coming since we got two daughters and since they were little ever since they started it we came and now we have to take pictures for our granddaughter and grandson,” says Barb.

Due to warm temperatures last year, the kite festival was canceled but they didn't have to worry about that this year.

“It's a good time, it's kind of relaxing and calming the temperatures are perfect this year it's not too cold,” says Dennis.

But there was those who were first timers to the event this year.

"So we were just watching TV over the holidays and we see it on the Iowa public television and it was a 30 minute show talking about how it is an annual event,” says Dawn Cowie.

Seeing the different varieties of kites was the main priority for Dawn and her husband.

"We love kites in general and just all the colors and types and colors."

The purpose of the festival is to provide residents with free entertainment and promote kite flying.

“And I think towns from all around the community come and it's just a big spot and Clear Lake is pretty important and they always have a lot of things going on.”

“It’s nice to see Clear Lake so vibrant in the winter, we see it in the summer but we don't get to see it in the winter,” says Barb.