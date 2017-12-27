Cold weather... only getting colder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – There’s freezing cold temperatures across our area, and unfortunately they’re going to get colder.

“It's Minnesota,” Chuck Clark, of Mantorville, said. “That's how it is, deal with it you know.”

The drop in temperature is leaving some running for the door to escape the bitter air. One couple has some advice for people braving the cold this winter.

“Use all the proper procedures like... Eat more food!,” Clark and Natalie Whittaker said. “You can put skin cream on your hands to keep them from freezing. Get another layer of fat!”

Clark said this weather just comes with the territory.

“It gets below zero and the temperature really doesn't matter,” Clark said. “It's just numbers after that you know. It's cold. Cold is cold and you gotta adjust.”