Cold suspected cause in Iowa City man's death

Police say he was found dead in the snow.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 4:04 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa City police suspect dangerously cold weather played a part in the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday.

Officers were sent to area around 2 p.m. Tuesday after 24-year-old Paul Biagas was found dead in the snow near the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center. Police say foul play in not suspected.

Police Lt. Zach Diersen says investigators believe Biagas may have been walking home on New Year's Eve to his apartment near downtown Iowa City. The wind chill overnight in Iowa City dropped to as low as 20-below (-28.9-Celsius).

Diersen says Biagas was not appropriately dressed for the extreme cold, noting he was not wearing a heavy coat.

An autopsy has been ordered.

