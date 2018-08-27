MADRID -- Spanish police seized a load of pineapples that were transported from Costa Rica.
Inside the fruits, authorities found about 147 pounds (67 kilos) of cocaine hidden inside cylinders.
The pineapples were emptied and each one was filled with a cylinder coated with wax to insulate the odor of the drug.
As part of the operation, seven people were arrested in Madrid and Barcelona.
Related Content
- Cocaine-filled pineapples seized in Spain
- Federal agencies seize Backpage.com
- Not guilty plea in Rochester cocaine case
- Rochester man pleads guilty to cocaine possession
- Police say Thanksgiving death was over crack cocaine
- Man caught with 24 pounds of cocaine loses appeal
- Rochester man to stand trial for cocaine and marijuana
- RCTC job fair helps fill nursing shortage
- Disposable coffee pods fill up landfills
- Hotels filling up due to winter weather
Scroll for more content...