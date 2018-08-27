Clear

Cocaine-filled pineapples seized in Spain

Spanish authorities seize cocaine hidden inside pineapples. Spanish authorities seize cocaine hidden inside pineapples.

Spanish authorities seize cocaine hidden inside pineapples.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 10:09 AM
Posted By: CNN

MADRID -- Spanish police seized a load of pineapples that were transported from Costa Rica.

Inside the fruits, authorities found about 147 pounds (67 kilos) of cocaine hidden inside cylinders.

The pineapples were emptied and each one was filled with a cylinder coated with wax to insulate the odor of the drug.

As part of the operation, seven people were arrested in Madrid and Barcelona.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Stormy next couple of days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone footage in Sheffield

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Drone video: Power out in Sheffield

Image

ANNALISA LIVE

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Image

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Image

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Image

Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

Community Events