Clear

Climbing to new heights for father's day

One father-son duo hit the rock wall for the day.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Father-son duo Sean and P.J. McEligot have been rock wall climbing together for more than 10 years. They try to climb together about three times per week.

Scroll for more content...

"I've definitely gotten closer as I've been climbing with my dad," explains P.J.

Father's Day was no exception to their tradition. They spent the day at the rock wall at Roca Climbing and Fitness.

On Father's Day, dads climb for free at Roca.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Soaking rains return to the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events