Climbing to new heights for father's day

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Father-son duo Sean and P.J. McEligot have been rock wall climbing together for more than 10 years. They try to climb together about three times per week.

"I've definitely gotten closer as I've been climbing with my dad," explains P.J.

Father's Day was no exception to their tradition. They spent the day at the rock wall at Roca Climbing and Fitness.

On Father's Day, dads climb for free at Roca.