ROCHESTER, Minn. — Father-son duo Sean and P.J. McEligot have been rock wall climbing together for more than 10 years. They try to climb together about three times per week.
Scroll for more content...
"I've definitely gotten closer as I've been climbing with my dad," explains P.J.
Father's Day was no exception to their tradition. They spent the day at the rock wall at Roca Climbing and Fitness.
On Father's Day, dads climb for free at Roca.
Related Content
- Climbing to new heights for father's day
- Beating the heat as temperatures rise for Father's Day weekend
- Dad-Daughter Duos featured on Father's Day at MCMS
- Rochester firefighters go to new heights for a crane rescue training
- A fallen Olmsted County deputy's daughter remembers her father on National Peace Officer Memorial Day
- Local father raising money for water fountains
- Father and daughter reconnect after 50 years
- Father of Minnesota toddler who shot himself is arrested
- Father, son plead guilty to robbing Iowa credit unions
- Iowa teen father charged in beating of 5-month-old son