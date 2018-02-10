Clearing snow from fire hydrants

MASON CITY, Iowa - When firefighters from the Mason City Fire Department arrive to work during the winter, one of the first duties they have is to remove snow from fire hydrants.

“It’s important that fire hydrants are visible for us it makes it a little bit quicker to access water if there is a fire and every second counts at the point,” says Patrick Duffey, firefighter and paramedic.

Duffey says the excessive amount of snow on the roads is already slowing them down.

"Well, we are already being a little delayed as it is with the road conditions so as long at the hydrants are cleared out it makes it a little bit quicker for us when we are already running behind."

But they are not the only ones taking precautionary measures this winter.

Zach Sankey works at Southbridge Mall and has his own set of duties after the snow falls.

"When it snows, right away in the morning we have to make sure our sprinkler rooms are cleared, so just in case emergencies and fire departments can't get in there."

And it's not just fires Sankey is taking precautions against.

"It's real dangerous out there get all of the handicapped accessible all cleared out and keep it nice and safe for people to get around.”