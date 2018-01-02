Clear Lake's Nelson starts high school career off strong
Freshman Sam Nelson is ranked fifth in Class 2A at 106.
Clear Lake freshman Sam Nelson is just getting started as a high school varsity wrestler, but already is getting big time pins for his Lions squad. Click on the video tab to hear what Clear Lake wrestling coach Mike Lester has to say about his ranked freshman lightweight.