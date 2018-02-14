Clear Lake's Faught eyes state title

Eric Faught has his eyes set on gold. The Clear Lake junior has been wrestling with the #1 ranking in Class 2A's 126 pound weight class all season.
Click on the video tab to find out how he's approaching the state meet.
The state individual tournament begins Thursday.
