Clear Lake woman dies in Kansas crash

Two minor passengers injured in June 7 accident.

SUMNER COUNTY, Kansas – A North Iowa woman was killed in a southern Kansas auto accident on June 7.

The Kansas State Patrol says Darcie R. Nettifee, 31 of Clear Lake, was driving south on Interstate 35 in Sumner County when she swerved to avoid slowing traffic, lost control, and crashed. Nettifee died as a result of the accident, which happened around 11:30 pm.

Two minor passengers in Nettifee’s vehicle were injured but the Kansas State Patrol does not say they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

  

