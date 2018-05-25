Clear Lake schools looking to bring Ag classes to students

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Paige Grabe remembers being in the organization Future Farmers of America like it was yesterday.“When people hear FFA it's just pure farming but it was so much more they offered career development, personal growth, and premier leadership opportunities,” Grabe said.A mom of two, she's donating $8,000 to bring back FFA to Cerro Gordo County in particular, Clear Lake Schools on behalf of her workplace, Nutriquest.“My career now is in agriculture but as Doug said one in five jobs is in agriculture so I think the exposure to that and not only the personal growth and leadership is just great things they can take with them in the future,” Grabe said.Superintendent of Clear Lake Schools, Doug Gee, brought FFA to his last school district and now wants it here. He’s currently raising money in order to fund the classes for the next three years and hoping to get enough money to pay for a teacher and have that teacher focus on teaching not funding to keep their job.“The misconception now is why we need Ag there's not that many kids that live on the farm but Ag is so much more than farming I mean people need to eat right? That is Ag and we need to teach and educate our kids about all of the other aspects of agriculture,” Gee said.