Clear Lake residents say their power is being restored

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Power is now being restored to many residents in the Clear Lake Mason city area after massive storms left around ten thousand without power.

Janice Anderson was one of the thousands without air conditioning on Tuesday with many of her neighbors saying it took 21 hours before power was finally restored.

Anderson does have a generator for her home, which allowed her to continue to work, but others, such as Jose Delfeante, was not so lucky. Delfeante said he had two freezers full of meat he worried would go bad.

While power was finally restored to Anderson, she was shocked to learn how many went without power.

“That’s crazy,” she said. “I thought it was just our neighborhood. I did talk to some other in Clear Lake who had no power, but they said theirs was restored around 2 AM.”

It wasn’t just residents dealing with the outage. Mercy Family Clinic and Pharmacy had a note on their window saying there were closed Tuesday due to the extended power outage. Those with Mercy Medical Center North Iowa say many of the employees were sent home and appointments canceled.

Those with Alliant Energy say the remaining customers without power will have it restored by midnight Wednsday.