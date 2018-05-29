Clear Lake residents react to storm destruction

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - As more storms move in, people in north Iowa are still working to recover after Monday night's severe weather.

“It's just weird to be on the edge of a vacation weekend where everyone was enjoying their time here and all of a sudden it's destroyed,” says Marissa Fichter.

Fichter lives in Clear Lake and after a beautiful day, she didn't see this amount of destruction coming.

“We were on north shore over by Redstone and it hit so quickly it felt like a mini hurricane, it was pretty insane watching the waves and watching the destruction so that's pretty crazy,” she says.

From trees falling on homes to damaged barns and docks, waking up Tuesday morning, many are finally examining the destruction including Chuck Conroy.

“The neighbors across the street lost the top of a walnut tree that was 24 inches in diameter,” says Conroy.

Now he is ready to lend a helping hand and a tool or two.

“I got the chainsaw out last night loaned it to the neighbor so he can get some of his stuff cleaned up…everybody is cleaning up and helping each other so that's a good thing,” Conroy says.

And Fichter points out the good news in all of this no one was hurt.

“There are power lines down, there are huge trees down but those could have fallen on people or cars or houses and so far it seems a lot of it has fallen on power lines or the road,” she says.

Both are happy with how the city is handling the situation and are hopeful their town will be back to normal again soon.